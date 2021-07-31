JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,019 shares of company stock valued at $454,366. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

