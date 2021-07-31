JMP Securities Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

