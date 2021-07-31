John J. Holmes Sells 1,434 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.