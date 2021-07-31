John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday.

Get John Menzies alerts:

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.