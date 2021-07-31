Jonathan Thomas Logan Buys 1,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan purchased 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Thomas Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Thomas Logan acquired 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.29 on Friday. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 301,002 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

