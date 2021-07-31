Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.83.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $222.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $227.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

