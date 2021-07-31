JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.22 ($116.73).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €46.97 ($55.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €53.58 ($63.04) and a 1-year high of €122.85 ($144.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.71.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.