JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a $450.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.02.

NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

