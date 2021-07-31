JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £71.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,401.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

