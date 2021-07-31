JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $52.62 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.

INTC opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

