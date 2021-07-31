JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. 6,600,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

