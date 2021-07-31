JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.74). Approximately 10,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361 ($4.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £573.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 357.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.