Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.04 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 45% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $29.04 million and $2.36 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

