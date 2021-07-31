Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

