Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up approximately 3.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.48.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.27. The company had a trading volume of 617,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.