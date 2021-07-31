Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. The RealReal comprises 2.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of The RealReal worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $16.51. 2,709,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,535. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock worth $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

