Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.20.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $336,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

