KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 481 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $279.69 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $192.98 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.46 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.