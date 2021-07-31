KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock worth $107,407,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.