KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $164,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

