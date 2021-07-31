KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $579,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,427 shares of company stock worth $3,356,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

