KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

