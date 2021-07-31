KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,146.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Thor Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $118.36 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

