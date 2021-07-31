KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.46 and a 12-month high of $147.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

