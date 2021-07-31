KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. KBR updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

KBR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

