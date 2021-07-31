Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 295,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.