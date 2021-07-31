Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Outperform

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.