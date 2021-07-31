Keith A. Bentley Sells 85,240 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

