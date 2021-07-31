Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.77. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2,414 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

