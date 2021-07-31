Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.77. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2,414 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.