Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Eight Capital

Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL opened at C$3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.