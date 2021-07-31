Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 865,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Get Kemper alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.