Kennicott Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

