Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 12,719 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.29. 2,019,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

