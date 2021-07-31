Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.582-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.