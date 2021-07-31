Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.31 billion.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.