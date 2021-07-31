KeyCorp Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,071.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $22.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $122.64 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

