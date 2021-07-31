KeyCorp Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.37.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $47,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

