KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ryder System in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

R has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

R opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.