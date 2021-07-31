KeyCorp Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $141.50 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

