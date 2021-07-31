Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.46.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,757,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,103. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.