Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

