Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.90. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 34,437 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $18,579,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

