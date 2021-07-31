Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.90. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 34,437 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $18,579,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.