Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

