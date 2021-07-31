Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.