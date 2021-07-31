Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $205.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.29 and a twelve month high of $207.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

