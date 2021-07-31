Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of The Southern by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $393,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

