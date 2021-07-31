Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Releases Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 21.84%.

KNSL stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $178.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,699. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

