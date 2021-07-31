Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.62. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.