Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

