Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

NYSE KL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. 1,610,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,790. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

