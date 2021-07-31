Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.41%.
NYSE KL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. 1,610,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,790. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.
About Kirkland Lake Gold
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.
